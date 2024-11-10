Boks get the job done in tough opener

Makazole Mapimpi scored two first-half tries as the Springboks opened their Autumn Test Series with a 32-15 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.
The Springboks scored four tries to none and led 19-9 at the break in a match that had all the signs of being a tricky start to their three-week tour of the United Kingdom.
There would have been a hint of pressure on SA to continue flying the southern hemisphere flag after New Zealand and Australia’s victories over Ireland and England, respectively, on Friday and Saturday.
It was not the world champions’ best performance but though there will be work-ons such as line-outs and handling for the week, it was mission accomplished.
Scotland fans would have hoped that the Springboks would come into the game slightly undercooked but there was little sign of early rust as the visitors opened the scoring with a Mapimpi try in the fourth minute.
After securing a good line-out ball, flyhalf Handre Pollard fired a pinpoint cross-kick which winger Mapimpi gratefully collected to race through and score in the corner.
The Scots enjoyed an attacking period of play which resulted in a penalty in a kickable position, but that was turned around by the TMO and lock Scott Cummings was yellow-carded for foul play after only 11 minutes.
The card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.
Flyhalf Finn Russell eventually got Scotland on the board six minutes later with a penalty kick awarded for obstruction.
The early optimism and confidence from the Boks was slowly eroded by unforced errors and penalties providing Russell with another kick at goal to make it 6-5 as SA struggled to take advantage of the numerical advantage.
Both sides employed tactical aerial kicking, with the Scots enjoying the slight upper hand in that battle while their tigerish defence was keeping the Boks at bay.
But the visitors eventually managed to strike back when prop Thomas du Toit collected a loose ball from a missed SA line-out to score untouched.
Pollard converted just before Scotland were back to 15 players.
Indiscipline cost the Boks again as Russell slotted another three-pointer after Kwagga Smith, playing in his 50th Test, was penalised for not rolling away.
Russell made no mistake to narrow the scoreline to 12-9.
But the Boks got their third try and Mapimpi his second when he collected a smart chip by Willie le Roux to score midway out.
Scotland were first on the board after the break with Russell landing his fourth shot at goal to make it a seven-point game.
That signalled the introduction of the Bok Bomb Squad with wholesale changes in the forwards from a 7-1 split bench.
But the Scots were undeterred and even more motivated when Mapimpi was yellow-carded in the 59th minute for an illegal attempted interception.
That eventually resulted in a successful penalty for Russell with 19 minutes remaining.
The Boks needed to cut out the slew of handling errors heading into the last quarter and Pollard slowed matters down by taking his first shot at goal after 65 minutes.
His second successful attempt came minutes later as the lead moved to 10 points.
Jasper Wiese made sure of the win with a late try converted again by Pollard.
SA next travel to Twickenham to face England on Saturday before taking on Wales at the Millennium Stadium a week later.
Both matches kick off at 7.40pm SA time.
Scorers:
Scotland: Penalties: Finn Russell (5)
SA: Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), Thomas du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Conversions: Handre Pollard (3); Penalties: Pollard (2)
HeraldLIVE
Boks get the job done in tough opener
Image: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES
Makazole Mapimpi scored two first-half tries as the Springboks opened their Autumn Test Series with a 32-15 victory over Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Sunday.
The Springboks scored four tries to none and led 19-9 at the break in a match that had all the signs of being a tricky start to their three-week tour of the United Kingdom.
There would have been a hint of pressure on SA to continue flying the southern hemisphere flag after New Zealand and Australia’s victories over Ireland and England, respectively, on Friday and Saturday.
It was not the world champions’ best performance but though there will be work-ons such as line-outs and handling for the week, it was mission accomplished.
Scotland fans would have hoped that the Springboks would come into the game slightly undercooked but there was little sign of early rust as the visitors opened the scoring with a Mapimpi try in the fourth minute.
After securing a good line-out ball, flyhalf Handre Pollard fired a pinpoint cross-kick which winger Mapimpi gratefully collected to race through and score in the corner.
The Scots enjoyed an attacking period of play which resulted in a penalty in a kickable position, but that was turned around by the TMO and lock Scott Cummings was yellow-carded for foul play after only 11 minutes.
The card was upgraded to a 20-minute red card.
Flyhalf Finn Russell eventually got Scotland on the board six minutes later with a penalty kick awarded for obstruction.
The early optimism and confidence from the Boks was slowly eroded by unforced errors and penalties providing Russell with another kick at goal to make it 6-5 as SA struggled to take advantage of the numerical advantage.
Both sides employed tactical aerial kicking, with the Scots enjoying the slight upper hand in that battle while their tigerish defence was keeping the Boks at bay.
But the visitors eventually managed to strike back when prop Thomas du Toit collected a loose ball from a missed SA line-out to score untouched.
Pollard converted just before Scotland were back to 15 players.
Indiscipline cost the Boks again as Russell slotted another three-pointer after Kwagga Smith, playing in his 50th Test, was penalised for not rolling away.
Russell made no mistake to narrow the scoreline to 12-9.
But the Boks got their third try and Mapimpi his second when he collected a smart chip by Willie le Roux to score midway out.
Scotland were first on the board after the break with Russell landing his fourth shot at goal to make it a seven-point game.
That signalled the introduction of the Bok Bomb Squad with wholesale changes in the forwards from a 7-1 split bench.
But the Scots were undeterred and even more motivated when Mapimpi was yellow-carded in the 59th minute for an illegal attempted interception.
That eventually resulted in a successful penalty for Russell with 19 minutes remaining.
The Boks needed to cut out the slew of handling errors heading into the last quarter and Pollard slowed matters down by taking his first shot at goal after 65 minutes.
His second successful attempt came minutes later as the lead moved to 10 points.
Jasper Wiese made sure of the win with a late try converted again by Pollard.
SA next travel to Twickenham to face England on Saturday before taking on Wales at the Millennium Stadium a week later.
Both matches kick off at 7.40pm SA time.
Scorers:
Scotland: Penalties: Finn Russell (5)
SA: Tries: Makazole Mapimpi (2), Thomas du Toit, Jasper Wiese; Conversions: Handre Pollard (3); Penalties: Pollard (2)
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Sport