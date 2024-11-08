Rugby

LISTEN | Coaches to discuss Mzwandile Mali tournament’s amazing success

08 November 2024
Mzwandile Mali XV Coaches and players with S'wana Know Host, Annelisa.
Mzwandile Mali XV Coaches and players with S'wana Know Host, Annelisa.
Image: Kelly Adams-Milborrow

In today’s episode of the S’wana Know podcast, we discuss the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament — an event that has become a beacon of hope and resilience in our community. 

Annelisa speaks to head coach Monde Tyaliti, and assistant coach Xolani Grootboom about how they have created a remarkable story of hard work, determination and passion. 

She also chats to two of the players from the squad about the impact the tournament has had on their lives.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm | Apple Podcasts

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Omoda C9 South African launch
Volvo EX90 Review

Most Read