In today’s episode of the S’wana Know podcast, we discuss the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament — an event that has become a beacon of hope and resilience in our community.
Annelisa speaks to head coach Monde Tyaliti, and assistant coach Xolani Grootboom about how they have created a remarkable story of hard work, determination and passion.
She also chats to two of the players from the squad about the impact the tournament has had on their lives.
LISTEN | Coaches to discuss Mzwandile Mali tournament’s amazing success
Image: Kelly Adams-Milborrow
