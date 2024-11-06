EP must bring its star players home — ‘Toetie’
New Elephants coach Coetzee says province needs to stop being conveyor belt of black talent and become ‘factory owners’
EP must bring star players home to Gqeberha from rival teams and formulate a retention plan if they want to revitalise the union’s fortunes, Elephants coach Allister “Toetie” Coetzee said.
Coetzee, a former Springbok coach who has also coached at several top franchises, was unveiled as EP’s new mentor at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday...
