Changes in coaching staff could see unshackling of both Boks and Scotland
‘We are in a bit of a transition and the same with the Scottish team,’ says Duane Vermeulen
There’s a sense in the Scotland camp that Sunday’s clash against the Springboks will deviate from the cautious, cagey and tense script that marked their last meeting at the start of the most recent Rugby World Cup.
The Springboks downed Scotland 18-3 by keeping them at arm’s length in a match of few but notable flashpoints, thanks to the wizardry of flyhalf Manie Libbok, whose kick/pass range was on point as the Boks scored two tries that helped separate them from their feisty opponents.
However, changes to the respective coaching set-ups brought the sense both teams will march to the pace of a different drum at Murrayfield on Sunday. It should also be noted that much rode on the result of their match in Marseille, with Ireland also trying to get out of the same pool. “Maybe both teams have made changes,” said Duane Vermeulen, the embedded SA Rugby Mobi unit coach in the Bok camp.
“We’ve got Tony Brown and Jerry Flannery. They’ll bring a different flavour to the game. We are developing as a team and you won’t get the same picture you did the last couple of seasons. We’re in a bit of a transition, and the same with the Scottish team.
“The Scotland team tends to run with the ball and I’m not saying they aren’t now but the tactical game has been a bit of a focus for them. And they’re doing it well. Everyone is striving to get that complete game.”
On the question whether Scotland was now a better team than the one the Boks encountered on a hot and humid afternoon in Marseille 14 months ago, Vermeulen was non-committal. “Possibly. I can’t tell you that,” said the former No 8.
“Sunday will tell. They’ll definitely be up for it. It’s a home match and it’s not a neutral stadium. Obviously you want to be up for it at home because you have that pride in you. There’s a couple of guys that have been brought in from franchise level from Glasgow. They’re definitely doing something right in Scotland. We need to be wary of what we’ll get on Sunday.”
Lock Ruan Nortje has also noticed the upswing in Scotland’s rugby. “We know how dynamic they are as a team. They pose threats across the field. We’re very excited for the game. We know it will be a big one.”
Much of the renewed optimism in Scotland stems from Glasgow Warriors flexing their muscle in the United Rugby Championship. They surged to the title last season and have now added mental toughness to their already tough exterior as evidenced in their almost habitual hard-earned wins on the road.
“If you look at a team like Glasgow, the way they’ve grown in the last two, three years; their forward pack is physical and versatile. We’re expecting an onslaught from them. We’re going to have to be ready to match that,” said Nortje.
Vermeulen, who played from the substitutes bench the last time the teams met, spoke of his transition into the coaching ranks, saying it didn’t quite go the way he anticipated. “The transition has been interesting. I thought I’d be closer to the players than the coaches. It’s been the other way round,” he said.
“There was a fantastic welcoming from the coaches, I slotted right in and I learnt quite a lot. I’m really enjoying my time. Learning on the trot, learning every game. It’s been a year since retirement and I’ve loved every minute of it.”