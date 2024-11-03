Jordan Hendrikse ready to run free with Boks

The Springboks’ newfound zest to dazzle with an attacking brand of rugby, coupled with his love of playing a running game, could be a match made in heaven, Sharks pivot Jordan Hendrikse says.
In-form Hendrikse has welcomed his late call-up to the Bok squad and is looking forward to making an impact in Test matches against Scotland, England and Wales over the next three weekends if he is given an opportunity.
First up for the world champions is a clash against Scotland in Edinburgh on Sunday (kickoff 6.10pm).
Hendrikse, a 23-year-old rising star from Breidbach near Qonce in the Eastern Cape, can play at flyhalf, inside centre and fullback, and will cover for the injured Damian Willemse.
Jordan, who linked up with his brother Jaden in the Bok squad, made his Test debut for SA in a one-off Test against Wales in London in June.
After missing out on selection against Ireland, Portugal and the Rugby Championship, Hendrikse has impressed with several eye-catching performances for the Sharks.
“I think a lot is going around in terms of what is happening (regarding attack) with Bok assistant coach Tony Brown,” Hendrikse said.
“The attack lately for the Boks has been very dynamic and it has surprised quite a few people in terms of the way we play.
“That will always benefit my game because I love running with the ball and we see the Boks are running more with the ball.
“Also being more dynamic and always staying on top of teams and not always transferring into a kicking game.
“The players have to make themselves selectable for the next three games, and hopefully they will be chosen in one of them, so we have to work hard and we are grateful to be in the set-up.
Asked which position he preferred, Hendrikse said: “I prefer flyhalf but I have always made fun of it being a universal plug because of being able to play in many other positions as well.
“I have learnt a lot being in the Bok squad and it will always be competitive between Handré Pollard, Manie Libbok and myself.
“They have been in the Bok set-up longer than me, so it is a matter of learning and helping each other and wanting the best for whoever plays in the Tests.
“We have to make sure we are prepared and ready to lead the team.”
Hendrikse said slotting a long-range 59-metre penalty to clinch the Currie Cup for the Sharks had been a big confidence booster.
“I was blessed to be able to win the Currie Cup for my team,” he said.
“It is a kick I have practised so many times at Ellis Park and it definitely, gave me confidence going into the United Rugby Championship.
“That (winning a cup final) is something that hardly comes around, so when you have those opportunities your BMT should come out.
“Sometimes it does not go your way and I am just grateful that it went my way and it boosted me for the URC and being in the Bok set-up.
“There is always competition with my brother Jaden and we have our competitions during the week.
“There have many flyhalves I have looked up to in the past, like Handré with his kicking at poles and things like that and his consistency in his game.
“I always looked up to Dan Carter for the way he ran and how he organised his attack.
“I am an all-rounder flyhalf.
“I like running with the ball, a kicking game and kicking at poles.
“There are many things you must focus on at 10, like game management and kicking at poles.
“Being in this Bok set-up helps a lot because there are some coaches who advise on kicking at poles and high balls and stuff like that.
“We get a lot of help from a technical point of view.”
