Star of Hope plan to ignite KwaNobuhle’s rugby passion
Hot run of form clinches promotion to Top 12 division
Star of Hope want to reignite KwaNobuhle's passion for rugby after they clinched promotion to the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 division, captain Siviwe Nkonki says.
They regained their place at the elite level in EP club rugby after finishing top of the Middle 12 log to gain automatic promotion to the top flight...
