Rugby

Gqeberha buzzing ahead of international rugby storm

Large crowd expected at stadium for top-level game between Stormers and French side RC Toulon

Premium
27 October 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

The countdown has started for a ground-breaking clash between the Stormers and French side RC Toulon at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in rugby-starved Gqeberha on December 7.

This is the first time an Investec Champions Cup will be played in Gqeberha and a large crowd is expected to flock to the stadium for a rare top-level professional match in the metro...

