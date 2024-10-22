“The Outgoing Tour is always a tough test because it marks the end of our international season and the beginning of their season.
Springbok squad
Props: Thomas du Toit (Bath), Vincent Koch (Sharks), Frans Malherbe (Stormers), Ox Nché (Sharks), Gerhard Steenekamp (Bulls)
Hookers: Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Bongi Mbonambi (Sharks)
Locks: Eben Etzebeth (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Ruan Nortje (Bulls), RG Snyman (Leinster)
Loose forwards: Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Siya Kolisi (captain, Sharks), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Kwagga Smith (Shizuoka Blue Revs), Marco van Staden (Bulls), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)
Utility forward: Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls)
Scrumhalves: Jaden Hendrikse (Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Grant Williams (Sharks)
Flyhalves: Manie Libbok (Stormers), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers)
Centres: Lukhanyo Am (Sharks), Damian de Allende (Wild Knights), André Esterhuizen (Sharks), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles)
Outside backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse (Bulls), Aphelele Fassi (Sharks), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Willie le Roux (Bulls), Makazole Mapimpi (Sharks), Canan Moodie (Bulls), Damian Willemse (Stormers)
Four World Cup winners return in Springbok squad for UK tour
Boks face Scotland in Edinburgh, England in London and Wales in Cardiff in November
Four Rugby World Cup winners will make a welcome return to the Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour in November after missing the recent Castle Lager Rugby Championship due to injury.
Utility back Damian Willemse, centre André Esterhuizen and locks RG Snyman and Franco Mostert are back in the 34-man squad for the UK tour named by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus on Tuesday.
The Boks face Scotland in Edinburgh (November 10), England in London (November 16) and Wales in Cardiff (November 23) on their traditional end-of-year tour.
Esterhuizen has recovered from a shoulder injury while Snyman returns from a foot injury. Mostert is back from a broken leg and Willemse from a finger injury.
They will add valuable experience and skill to the squad.
Willemse’s return marks his first time back in the Springbok squad this year after missing all 10 Tests in 2024 due to injury.
The squad — which will be led by Siya Kolisi, a crucial figure in the Boks’ triumphant Rugby Championship campaign — will depart for a training camp in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands between England and France, on October 27. The group travel to Edinburgh on November 3.
The players ruled out due to injury are Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Salmaan Moerat (both knee injuries), Steven Kitshoff (neck) and Lood de Jager (shoulder).
Erasmus’ squad includes 18 forwards and 16 backs. The Bok coach admitted selection was challenging given the depth South Africa have built up this year. A total of 49 players have taken the field for the Boks in 2024 and 35 played in the Rugby Championship.
“There’s no doubt there are several unlucky players who could easily have made the touring squad, but we could only select 34 players,” Erasmus said.
“That said, this squad includes a healthy mix of youth and experience, with most of these players having made a strong statement in the Springbok jersey this year.
“It’s also great to have RG, Franco, Andre and Damian back in the mix after recovering from their injuries and we are excited to see what impact they have on the field, especially after their disappointment of missing out on the Rugby Championship.
“Damian, Andre and RG all returned to action in the United Rugby Championship and have made a strong statement with their performances and we know what a workhorse Franco is and the quality he adds to the team. There’s no doubt they’ll want to make their presence felt against quality opposition in Scotland, England and Wales, who are all ranked in the top 11 sides in the world.”
England are the highest-ranked of the Boks’ opponents in fifth position in the world rankings, with Scotland in seventh and Wales 11th.
Erasmus expects a completely different challenge from the northern hemisphere teams to that which they faced against New Zealand, Argentina and Australia in the past few months.
