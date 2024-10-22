Rugby

Former Bok coach in line to take charge of EP

Allister Coetzee’s name among contenders on head coach shortlist, say insiders

22 October 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has thrown his name into the hat of contenders bidding to become EP rugby’s next head coach.

Insiders said Coetzee’s name was among several candidates who had been shortlisted to help get EP back into the top tier of SA rugby...

