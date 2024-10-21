Kruisfontein make history and bury cup final hoodoo
Consistent pressure on Gardens delivers sweet victory to hungry Humansdorp team
Kruisfontein United buried their cup final hoodoo and made history when they beat Gardens 24-18 in an action-packed Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final on Saturday.
There were emotional scenes at the end when Kruisfontein United coach Frank Domingo joined his jubilant players on the field after the final whistle to celebrate the club’s first Grand Challenge title win...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.