Kruisfontein kick choking tag into touch, says captain
Humansdorp side lift trophy for first time in their history
Winning the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 title was extra sweet for Kruisfontein United because it enabled the Humansdorp side to silence doubters who had labelled them chokers, captain Solomon Manxodidi said.
Thanks to an inspired display, Kruisfontein buried their cup final hoodoo and made history when they beat Gardens 24-18 in Saturday’s absorbing Top 12 final...
