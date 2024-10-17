Sharks get a Bok spring in their step for clash against Glasgow Warriors
The Stormers too made an underwhelming start and their task is equally tricky
The Sharks are in need of a lift, and they are hoping some highflying Springboks will help them defy gravity in their clash against Glasgow Warriors in Durban on Saturday.
Five Rugby World Cup winning forwards and four backs who have lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy have been assembled to help restore their United Rugby Championship (URC) campaign.
A last-gasp win over the Dragons, sandwiched by defeats to Connacht and Benetton, have left the Sharks at the wrong end of the points table but now they have an opportunity to make an impression. They certainly need a boost going into the clash against the defending champions.
All-Bok front row, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch, will pack down in front of captain Eben Etzebeth, while national captain Siya Kolisi makes his return to the franchise on the side of the scrum. He will be in a much revised back row without stand-in captain Vincent Tshituka, who wasn't considered because of injury.
Kolisi will form the back row along with Emmanuel Tshituka and Phepsi Buthelezi. Former Glenwood Boys High old boys, brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse feature as the halfback pairing, while André Esterhuizen and Lukhanyo Am partner in an impressive midfield.
Makazole Mapimpi is back on the wing, while the in-form Aphelele Fassi is in the last line of defence.
On paper, it is an impressive looking Sharks team, but whether the changes will be seamless against the defending champions remains to be seen.
After hard-to-stomach defeats last weekend, the Stormers and Munster clash in Cape Town in the URC hoping to deliver something a bit more palatable on Saturday. Both seek performances that will reset their respective campaigns after an underwhelming opening month.
The Stormers have suffered defeat to the Ospreys and Edinburgh and the inaugural champions find themselves at the bottom of the points table. This is unfamiliar territory.
Though not entirely surprising, Munster have also been slow to vacate the blocks. Two wins from four starts is more or less in keeping with their previous starts. In the last three seasons, they’ve not won more than two matches in their first four at the start of the season.
They take a while to get going but when they do they are devilishly difficult to beat. What’s more, Munster are unbeaten in Cape Town and across all four matches they’ve played against the Stormers.
The Stormers, however, have shown good home form since crashing unexpectedly to the Ospreys last season, but assistant coach Dawie Snyman has learnt to take the rough with the smooth when presented with historical precedent. “Well, we definitely won’t live in the past,” he said.
“I think we had our opportunities when we played them before to win those games. They’ll have confidence playing here in Cape Town because they have performed here really well. So it’s a nice challenge for us.”
The Bulls, meanwhile, will be without concussed Bok forwards Gerhard Steenekamp and Elrigh Louw for their clash against the Scarlets in Llanelli. The Bulls rotated their squad and made nine changes to the team that beat the Ospreys last weekend.
Sharks team to play Glasgow Warriors — Aphelele Fassi; Eduan Keyter, Lukhanyo Am, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, Jaden Hendrikse; Phepsi Buthelezi, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siya Kolisi; Emile van Heerden, Eben Etzebeth (captain); Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Substitutes: Fez Mbatha, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Dreyer, Jason Jenkins, James Venter; Grant Williams, Siya Masuku, Jurenzo Julius.
Bulls team to play the Scarlets — Henry Immelman; Sebastian de Klerk, Canan Moodie, Harold Vorster, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Boeta Chamberlain, Zak Burger; Cameron Hanekom, Reinhardt Ludwig, Kuyenzeka Xaba; Cobus Wiese, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Akker van der Merwe (captain), Jan-Hendrik Wessels. Substitutes: Johan Grobbelaar, Dylan Smith, Francois Klopper, JF van Heerden, Celimpilo Gumede; Embrose Papier, Chris Smit, Stedman Gans.