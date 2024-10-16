Kruisfontein aching to break cup final jinx
Humansdorp side out to bury ghosts of the past against Gardens
Kruisfontein United are aching to bury their cup final hoodoo once and for all when they face Gardens in the Score EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final at the Adcock Stadium on Saturday.
After falling agonisingly short in three consecutive cup finals, Kruisfontein United want to exorcise ghosts of the past when they bid to put silverware in their trophy cabinet (kickoff 4pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.