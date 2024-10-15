Rugby

Gardens big favourites to beat Kruisfontein, pundits say

Premium
15 October 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Coaches and officials have installed Gardens as overwhelming favourites to beat Kruisfontein United in Saturday’s Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final.

This emerged during a poll about whether Gardens had enough firepower to win back-to-back Grand Challenge titles...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' faces six new sexual abuse lawsuits | REUTERS
Buyer's Guide Ep65 | Kia Carnival, Mahindra KUV100, VW Passat, Toyota Auris, ...

Most Read