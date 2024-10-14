Oostelikes live to fight another day in Top 12
Despatch side pull off life-saving victories in final two games
Despatch Oostelikes survived to fight another day in the Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 thanks to two late-season victories which enabled them to escape the dreaded relegation axe.
At one stage it looked as though Oostelikes were doomed for relegation to the lower Middle 12 Division before they staged a dramatic fightback...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.