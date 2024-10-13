Gardens and Kruisfontein to clash in dream Top 12 final
Neutral venue for showdown expected to be named by EP rugby bosses early this week
Champions Gardens will collide with Kruisfontein United in what promises to be a dream Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby final on Saturday.
The finalists were decided after Gardens needed extra time to edge Progress 28-23 and Kruisfontein emerged narrow 26-24 winners over Harlequins in Saturday’s semifinal duels...
