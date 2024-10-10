EP’s Shield playoff hopes hanging by thin thread

EP’s hopes of qualifying for the SA Rugby U21 Shield semifinals are hanging by the thinnest of threads after they slumped to defeats against Boland and Border in their past two outings.
To make the playoffs, EP must trounce the SWD Eagles by a big margin in Plettenberg Bay and hope that Border do not earn a bonus point against Boland in Saturday’s final round of league matches.
With their fate in the balance, EP will have to adopt an attacking mindset from the opening whistle against SWD and hope other results go in their favour.
Table-topping Boland are assured of a berth in the playoffs after picking up 21 points from five outings.
Second-placed Border have 18 points and third-placed EP have 13 after five games apiece in the race for the semis.
Border have an advantage in the points scored table with 188 behind their name compared to EP’s 158.
At the start of the season, EP’s prospects of reaching back-to-back Shield finals appeared to be promising after they named a strong squad of players.
However, three defeats in five outings has left EP in a precarious position with only one round of league matches left to play.
Border put themselves in pole position to claim a semifinal berth when they beat arch-rivals EP 34-24 in Klipfontein on Saturday.
This had been a must-win game for both teams who desperately needed a win to bolster their hopes of bringing pride to their region by reaching the national Shield playoffs.
It was payback time for the formidable Border outfit who avenged a first-round defeat to EP at the NU1 Grounds in Mdantsane in September.
In that game, an interception in the dying minutes by Schalk Cannon allowed EP to snatch a late victory.
In the return clash at the Harmony Sports Field on Saturday, it was Border who held the upper hand after they went into the halftime break with a crucial 10-6 lead.
The defeat was a setback for EP who have lost three of their opening five games and are in danger of missing out on a playoff berth.
The Elephants’ points tally was completed by a try from Navan Goede and three penalties from the boot of flyhalf Rishaad Conrad.
Border’s points came via tries from Lukhangele Tshayi (2), Mangaliso Zixesha, Oyama Kuse and a penalty try worth seven points.
Flyhalf Tshayi kicked two conversions and a penalty to ensure Border a hard-earned victory.
South Section log (all teams have played five matches): Boland 21, Border 19, EP 13, SWD 6.
