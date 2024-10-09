Kruisfontein fully focused for semi, says Domingo
Playing at home in front of army of Purple Force supporters and extra prep time a boost
Kruisfrontein United will be well prepared and fully focused for their Score Energy Drink EPRU Top 12 club rugby semifinal duel against Harlequins on Saturday, coach Frank Domingo said.
The Sports Complex in Humansdorp will be packed to capacity for what promises to be a thrilling showdown between two teams who can dazzle with their attacking prowess...
