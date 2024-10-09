Boks’ Kurt-Lee Arendse signs for Japan’s Dynaboars

Kurt-Lee Arendse became the latest Springbok to join a Japan Rugby League One club when Sagamihara Dynaboars announced his signing on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old former Sevens flyer, who won the 2023 World Cup and last month's Rugby Championship with South Africa, joins the Dynaboars on sabbatical from the Pretoria-based Bulls.

“I think the hard grounds in Japan and the general approach to the game, with its fast pace and plenty of ball movement, is going to suit me,” Arendse said in a news release.