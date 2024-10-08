Progress must empty tank in playoffs, says Ligman
Team ready to face cross-town rivals Gardens
Progress’s players must empty their tanks in the delayed Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 playoffs to ensure they put silverware in their trophy cabinet, coach Elroy Ligman says.
If Progress want to achieve the first leg of their goal they must beat cross-town rivals Gardens in what promises to be a riveting semifinal showdown at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.