Postponement was blessing for Gardens, says Daniels
Break gives tired players time to recharge after hectic schedule
A decision to postpone last week’s Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby semifinals was a blessing in disguise for weary Gardens players, coach Julian Daniels said.
Gardens had been set to face arch-rivals Progress at the Central Field in Kariega last Saturday before the clash was postponed by EP rugby bosses at the last minute...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.