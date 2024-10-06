Border emerge with U21 derby bragging rights
Loss dents EP’s hopes of reaching back-to-back Shield finals
Border’s newest generation of exciting young stars claimed precious log points and derby bragging rights when they beat arch-rivals EP 34-24 in an SA Rugby U21 Shield rugby clash in Klipfontein on Saturday.
This had been a must-win game for both teams who desperately needed a win to bolster their hopes of bringing pride to their region by reaching the national Shield playoffs...
