Shock as EP rugby bosses pull plug on semis
Blow for fans as eagerly awaited Grand Challenge Top 12 club playoffs in Kariega and Humansdorp postponed
Preparations for Saturday’s Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge Top 12 club semifinals were thrown into disarray after rugby bosses decided to pull the plug on both games at the last minute.
In a shock move, EP Rugby said the eagerly awaited playoffs in Kariega and Humansdorp would be postponed because of outstanding disciplinary and appeal matters that had to be heard by officials...
