Exciting conclusion to Mapimpi Foundation Heritage Rugby Tournament

The recent inaugural Makazole Mapimpi Foundation Heritage Rugby Tournament showcased a thrilling knockout competition that brought together 16 teams and celebrated the rich culture and community spirit through rugby.
The tournament attracted teams from various geographic areas, including Breakers RFC from Komani, Wallabies from Stutterheim, Buffalo Rugby Club from East London, Moonlight RFC from Mooiplaas, Berlin Tigers RFC from Ntabozuko, Fort Hare from Dikeni, Ntlaza Lions from Libode, and many more.
From the very first day, the excitement was palpable as teams showcased their skills and determination.
The cup final featured Ncera Leopards, who faced off against Moonlight RFC.
In a tightly contested match, Ncera Leopards emerged victorious, claiming the championship title with a final score of 13-6. Ncera Leopards displayed exceptional teamwork, having previously defeated Fort Beaufort United in the semifinals.
In the other semifinal, Moonlight RFC overcame Wallabies, who valiantly battled for a chance at the title. The Wallabies ultimately secured third place and a cash prize of R10,000.
The Shield Final was another highlight of the tournament, with Young Bears dominating Strong Vultures with a score of 37-7. Young Bears showcased impressive skill and teamwork, earning the Shield title and a prize of R5,000.
A key feature of the event was the women’s exhibition game, where the Mdantsane All-Stars took the field, further enhancing the tournament's commitment to inclusivity and celebrating women's rugby. Additionally, the Makazole Mapimpi U16 team triumphed over the Mdantsane Hurricanes with a score of 7-3, while Black Aces faced off against the Mdantsane All-Stars in another thrilling exhibition.
The event was sponsored by Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Discovery, Pick n Pay Mdantsane, Star Bakery, Hollywoodbets, and Ilitha Gaming.
Saru veterans like Thobile Mya expressed admiration for the tournament
“We are very proud of Makazole and his foundation. This is where he used to play rugby. We hope that one day some of these players will learn from him and play at a professional level. The tournament overall was a huge success and can only get better.”
The cash prizes were: R50,000 for Cup champions Ncera Leopards, R25,000 for runners-up Moonlight RFC, R10,000 for third-place Wallabies, and R5,000 for Shield winners Young Bears. — Makazole Mapimpi Foundation
Image: SUPPLIED
