POLL | Will the Boks lift the trophy after their Rugby Championship Test against Argentina?

Much pressure will be on the Springboks when the team plays Argentina at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Saturday (5pm).
Last week, the Boks were beaten 29-28 by the Los Pumas in Argentina in their Rugby Championship title battle.
The World Champions had not lost a game before then in this year's tournament and will have a point to prove in the coming game. The Boks can wrap up the title with a win, a draw or even a defeat with a bonus point.
Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi said the team were upbeat for the rematch against Los Pumas, who have had their best Rugby Championship campaign by far in 2024.
Argentina won and lost against both the New Zealand and Australia and have a win against the Boks.
“So it’s going to be a tough game but we are looking forward to it. We’ll prepare as best we can but stay in our reality and we’ll make sure we fix our mistakes,” he said.
Image: Dirk Kotze
