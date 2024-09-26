Gardens face Kruisfontein in Grand Challenge final replay
Kariega team gunning for back-to-back titles
Arch-rivals Gardens and Kruisfontein United will lock horns in a replay of the 2023 Score Energy Drink Grand Challenge club rugby cup final when they collide in Kariega on Saturday.
In a cracking 2023 final at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, Gardens opted to play with ball in hand and their explosive backs paved the way for a thrilling 28-23 win over favourites Kruisfontein...
