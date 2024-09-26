EP plan to turn tables on Boland in U21 Shield
EP must have a solid defensive system in place when they face Boland in a crunch SA Rugby U21 Shield clash at the Central Field in Kariega on Saturday, coach Luchen Samuels says.
After losing 56-33 against the Bolanders in a first round clash in Wellington, Samuels wants his team to turn the tables in the return clash on home soil (kickoff 2pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.