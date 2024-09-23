Shock as EP advertise for new Currie Cup coach
Dumisani Mhani says he will apply for vacant position
In a shock move, EP Rugby bosses are hunting for a new head coach for their SA Cup and Currie Cup team who will have an opportunity to win promotion to the Currie Cup Premier Division in 2025.
The decision to advertise for a coach comes after incumbent Dumisani Mhani guided EP to the 2024 Currie Cup First Division final after a season many deemed to be successful...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.