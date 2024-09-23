Mzwandile Mali rugby squad get rousing UK send-off
Trip of a lifetime for Gqeberha and Fort Beaufort players
The 22 young Eastern Cape rugby players travelling to the United Kingdom for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in October were given a rousing send-off at City Hall on Sunday.
The players, selected from 528 boys and 24 schools in Gqeberha and Fort Beaufort, earned their places through a series of competitive games in the Mzwandile Mali Schools Rugby Tournament held earlier in 2024. ..
