Libbok was not to blame — Erasmus

SA coach Rassie Erasmus refused to blame Manie Libbok for the surprise 29-28 Rugby Championship defeat in Argentina on Saturday after the flyhalf missed a kick from virtually in front of the posts to win the game.
The loss keeps the Rugby Championship title race alive, though the Springboks will need just a point from their return meeting with Argentina at home in Mbombela on Saturday when the destination of the trophy will be decided.
“We made too many mistakes at crucial times and Argentina took their chances,” Erasmus said.
“If it wasn’t for a missed kick, we would have had smiles sitting here now.
“But if we had done the things we should have in the game, it would not have come down to that one kick.
“We lost lineouts and made other errors. It was not a great display from us.
“I was so hoping he [Libbok] would kick that penalty over and he had been kicking so well all week. But it is the pressure.
“He will get a lot of flak for that and will have to manage that. I am sure we will all get flak for him missing that kick.”
Erasmus made 10 changes to his side for the game in Santiago del Estero and left several regulars at home to give his wider squad a run.
Despite the result, he had no regrets and believed in the long term the experience would help the younger players in the squad develop.
“The guys who were rested will all come back into the mix [for next weekend].
“As much as we wanted to win this game, it was a gamble leaving guys at home,” Erasmus said.
“The loss is not nice, but for some of the younger guys to experience this stadium and how Argentina loosened up the game, it will help them in the future.
“We will have to get over tonight and it hurts a lot, I assure you.
“We have to point fingers at ourselves, not just the players but also the coaches and the management.
“Next week, we have a chance to redeem ourselves and win the Rugby Championship.”
Meanwhile, Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has already guided the side to a best-ever season in the Rugby Championship no matter what happens on Saturday but is still seeking improvement from his side.
While Contepomi revelled in the result, which adds to wins this season over New Zealand (38-30) and Australia (67-27), making it the first time they have beaten all three rivals in a single year, he admits his side had a dollop of good fortune.
“The victory could have been a defeat in the last minute. Beyond the result, which is obviously welcome, the important thing is what we were able to do at times, which is to impose our game,” Contepomi said.
“At times it came out but we also shot ourselves in the foot, because we gave them an entrance to the game with penalties and unforced errors.
“SA is predictable, but not easy. You know what they are going to do, but they do it so well that it is very difficult to stop.”
Contepomi says minimising errors will be key in the clash in Mbombela if his side are to lift the trophy for the first time. — Reuters
Libbok was not to blame — Erasmus
Coach blames too many errors from Springboks as Pumas hit back in Rugby Championship showdown
Image: RODRIGO VALLE/GETTY IMAGES
SA coach Rassie Erasmus refused to blame Manie Libbok for the surprise 29-28 Rugby Championship defeat in Argentina on Saturday after the flyhalf missed a kick from virtually in front of the posts to win the game.
The loss keeps the Rugby Championship title race alive, though the Springboks will need just a point from their return meeting with Argentina at home in Mbombela on Saturday when the destination of the trophy will be decided.
“We made too many mistakes at crucial times and Argentina took their chances,” Erasmus said.
“If it wasn’t for a missed kick, we would have had smiles sitting here now.
“But if we had done the things we should have in the game, it would not have come down to that one kick.
“We lost lineouts and made other errors. It was not a great display from us.
“I was so hoping he [Libbok] would kick that penalty over and he had been kicking so well all week. But it is the pressure.
“He will get a lot of flak for that and will have to manage that. I am sure we will all get flak for him missing that kick.”
Erasmus made 10 changes to his side for the game in Santiago del Estero and left several regulars at home to give his wider squad a run.
Despite the result, he had no regrets and believed in the long term the experience would help the younger players in the squad develop.
“The guys who were rested will all come back into the mix [for next weekend].
“As much as we wanted to win this game, it was a gamble leaving guys at home,” Erasmus said.
“The loss is not nice, but for some of the younger guys to experience this stadium and how Argentina loosened up the game, it will help them in the future.
“We will have to get over tonight and it hurts a lot, I assure you.
“We have to point fingers at ourselves, not just the players but also the coaches and the management.
“Next week, we have a chance to redeem ourselves and win the Rugby Championship.”
Meanwhile, Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi has already guided the side to a best-ever season in the Rugby Championship no matter what happens on Saturday but is still seeking improvement from his side.
While Contepomi revelled in the result, which adds to wins this season over New Zealand (38-30) and Australia (67-27), making it the first time they have beaten all three rivals in a single year, he admits his side had a dollop of good fortune.
“The victory could have been a defeat in the last minute. Beyond the result, which is obviously welcome, the important thing is what we were able to do at times, which is to impose our game,” Contepomi said.
“At times it came out but we also shot ourselves in the foot, because we gave them an entrance to the game with penalties and unforced errors.
“SA is predictable, but not easy. You know what they are going to do, but they do it so well that it is very difficult to stop.”
Contepomi says minimising errors will be key in the clash in Mbombela if his side are to lift the trophy for the first time. — Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby