Rugby

Brave EP clubs fall at first hurdle in Gold Cup

Gardens and Kruisfontein found wanting in national knockout tournament

Premium
22 September 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Despite brave showings, EP's top-ranked club rugby teams Gardens and Kruisfontein United both fell at the first hurdle in the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup national knockout tournament on Saturday.

Backed by a capacity home crowd in Kariega, Gardens were pipped 38-31 by former Gold Cup champions Hamiltons and Humansdorp's Kruisfontein went down 43-22 against Helderberg in Somerset West...

