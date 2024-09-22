Brave EP clubs fall at first hurdle in Gold Cup
Gardens and Kruisfontein found wanting in national knockout tournament
Despite brave showings, EP's top-ranked club rugby teams Gardens and Kruisfontein United both fell at the first hurdle in the African Rainbow Community Gold Cup national knockout tournament on Saturday.
Backed by a capacity home crowd in Kariega, Gardens were pipped 38-31 by former Gold Cup champions Hamiltons and Humansdorp's Kruisfontein went down 43-22 against Helderberg in Somerset West...
