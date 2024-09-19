Fiery Gold Cup baptisms await EP's top teams
Gardens at home to Hamiltons as Kruisfontein travel to face Helderberg
In-form EP club rugby teams Gardens and Kruisfontein United are facing fiery baptisms when they kick off their African Rainbow Community Gold Cup campaigns on Saturday.
Gardens are at home to top Cape outfit Hamiltons at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega and Kruisfontein travel to Somerset West to face Helderberg at the Charles Morkel Stadium in the opening round of 32...
