Bok prop Thomas du Toit bracing for bruising scrum dogfight with Argentina

“It is going to be a really proper battle and we are all excited about it. We will just stick with what we normally do.

“Coach Daan Human has a good system in place for them. As Vincent Koch mentioned earlier, he makes it tough during the week so it is not difficult on the weekend.

“It is going to be proper against these guys, it is going to be a tough battle and one that will last for 80 minutes.”

Du Toit has played on both sides of the scrum and enjoys the versatility.

“I am primarily a tighthead prop but last season in the Premiership I had a few opportunities to play loosehead, which was good. I’ll try to keep that going as much as possible just to try to lend a hand whenever I am needed.”

Du Toit said the Boks also pride themselves on their defence.

“On the issue of Springboks' defence, we pride ourselves much in the defensive part of the game, which is something we work very hard on.”