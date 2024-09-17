Best is yet to come from Boks, warns Kolbe
Dynamic wing Cheslin Kolbe delivered a chilling warning that the best is yet to come from the Springboks as they gear up for what promises to be an epic Rugby Championship double-header against Argentina over the next two weekends.
The Boks face Los Pumas at Estadio Unico Madre Ciudades in Santiago on Saturday, before a return match back on home soil in Mbombela on September 28...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.