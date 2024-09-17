All Blacks wary of Wallabies bounce back with Schmidt’s inside knowledge

Australia may appear at a low ebb after a record 40-point drubbing by Argentina, but New Zealand are taking the Wallabies' threat seriously in the Rugby Championship, given the inside knowledge of coach Joe Schmidt.

The New Zealander knows a thing or two about helping struggling teams rebound, and plenty about the All Blacks.

He was named an All Blacks selector at the end of 2021 and then joined Ian Foster's staff as an attack coach and strategist as the team slogged through an unprecedented rough patch.

Schmidt was seen as instrumental in the All Blacks' resurgence as they marched to the brink of a fourth World Cup last year, which may be why they are wary despite the gloom that followed the Wallabies' 67-27 defeat to the Pumas.

“He's an incredible coach and I think he's the right man for the job, at the helm for the Wallabies,” All Blacks midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown said on Tuesday.