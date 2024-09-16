Gardens crowned Kings of Kariega after thumping win
Tough day at the office for Progress, says Basson after Top 12 showdown
Gardens were crowned Kings of Kariega when they thumped arch-rivals Progress 36-12 in a pulsating Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 club rugby showdown on Saturday.
Rated as one of the biggest derbies on the SA club rugby calendar, the crowd that packed the Derrick Ferreira Stadium was treated to a brutal battle between two old foes fighting for derby bragging rights...
