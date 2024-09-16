Rugby

EP rugby boss Malgas a ‘lying dictator’, says Antonie

Ousted president confident he will be reappointed

16 September 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

 

Tensions between rival factions at the embattled EP Rugby Union escalated on Monday when ousted president Gerald Antonie accused acting president George Malgas of being a lying dictator...

