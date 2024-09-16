Boks charged up for tough Test against Argentina

The Springboks jetted out at the weekend, ready for a battle of epic proportions against their Castle Lager Rugby Championship title opponents, Argentina, in Santiago del Estero on Saturday (11pm), where victory would secure the title for the four-time rugby world champions.
The Boks enter the match as the only unbeaten team in the competition, needing three log points from their next two matches against Los Pumas to seal the title for the first time since 2019.
However, head coach Rassie Erasmus refused to write off the hosts, who defeated New Zealand in their opening match of the tournament and registered a 67-27 win over Australia last week to stay in the title race.
“It doesn’t matter how one looks at it — we don’t want to lose against Argentina, and it’s the same for them,” Erasmus said.
“They must firmly believe they are still in the running for the trophy, so whether we win, or they win, both teams will be very hungry.”
Erasmus expected a stern test for the Boks, especially in a country where the support base has traditionally come across as hostile to visiting teams, and believed that Los Pumas would be as desperate for victory as SA given their passionate home crowd and the high stakes for both teams in the match.
The teams will meet again at the Mbombela Stadium in the Mpumalanga capital on Saturday, September 28 in the closing match of the tournament, where the winner of the Rugby Championship will be crowned.
“It’s hostile over there, but we don’t find them to be hostile in terms of fear, but rather passionate fans enjoying supporting their team,” Erasmus said.
“They have a few legends there, and they are a well-coached team that beat the All Blacks and registered the biggest score ever over Australia, so in their hearts, we have no doubt they’ll believe they can beat us.
“I think it will come down to preparation, who pitches up the best on the day, and which side is the most desperate because I don’t think there’s much separating the teams.”
The Bok coach was delighted to have two days with the team in Stellenbosch to get them into the right mindset for the challenge ahead and for the coaches to put the groundwork in place for the encounter.
“Camps are always valuable, especially if you are going to try players in different positions, and the guys used the two days together as well as they could,” he said.
“The journey to Argentina is a bit of a stretch, but at least we’ve done some work on them, so when we arrive there on Sunday, hopefully we can hit the ground running.”
The Boks left on Saturday afternoon, flying via Sao Paulo before travelling to Buenos Aires.
They will make the trip to Santiago del Estero on Wednesday night. — SA Rugby Communications
