“I thought our line-out was outstanding, I thought Darrien Landsberg was outstanding. The maul defence, that's the dark arts. We tried one or two things that didn't work. Maybe we didn't agree with one or two interpretations.
“That is how it is. That was probably the first game we didn't score a maul try. That is something we have to sharpen up on.
“I thought their line-out was outstanding.”
Overall, though, the coach was much pleased with the resolve his team showed when they had their backs to the wall. “A lot of problem-solving happened.”
Reaching the final is a personal triumph for Nkosi. He was under huge pressure when the Lions were the whipping boys in the Currie Cup two years ago but they have stuck to their guns.
“Two years ago we lost nine in a row. Personally I take a helluva lot of pride. Not many coaches bounce back from that. Other coaches at other franchises got binned.
“For the franchise it is huge. We perhaps haven't had the riches other franchises have had. We have set ourselves high ambitions. What a story it would be if we go out and win it next week?”
Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi lauds their fight
Cheetahs made a fast start but got reeled in by the bigger cat
Sports reporter
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)
Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi admits his team's 43-34 Currie Cup semifinal win over the Cheetahs on Saturday was no spectacle but marvelled at the fight his players displayed after a sluggish start.
The Lions had to claw their way back into the game against feisty opponents who rode the bounce of the ball early on.
“We worked really hard to dig ourselves out of a hole at 14-0 down. For us to get to halftime even-steven was good,” said Nkosi about the Lions' recovery that saw them locked at 19-all at the break.
They had made life difficult for themselves and much of their woes were down to being trapped in their own territory. Flyhalf Kade Wolhuter did not control the game with the boot as had perhaps been, anticipated while fullback Quan Horn also struggled to find his range.
“Our inability to exit! They would kick deep and we couldn't get out. If we exited better we would have created a bit of clear water between us.”
Even when his team appeared to get the upper hand the Cheetahs would find a way to respond. It was only after Nkosi turned to his bench that the game swung decisively in the hosts' favour.
“When Sanele [Nohamba] came on he made a bit of a difference. We got width in our game beating their rush defence and catching them narrow. There are one or two things we might have to sharpen up.”
Nohamba scored a superb individualistic try before another substitute Morne Brandon scooted more than half the length of the field for a doggedly determined touchdown that drew much appreciation from the stands.
Nkosi agrees the Lions have a few creases they have to iron out before they meet the Sharks in next weekend's final at Ellis Park.
They did not have things all their own way in the set pieces and did not meet the reward they had earlier in the competition when they deployed their maul.
“I thought our line-out was outstanding, I thought Darrien Landsberg was outstanding. The maul defence, that's the dark arts. We tried one or two things that didn't work. Maybe we didn't agree with one or two interpretations.
“That is how it is. That was probably the first game we didn't score a maul try. That is something we have to sharpen up on.
“I thought their line-out was outstanding.”
Overall, though, the coach was much pleased with the resolve his team showed when they had their backs to the wall. “A lot of problem-solving happened.”
Reaching the final is a personal triumph for Nkosi. He was under huge pressure when the Lions were the whipping boys in the Currie Cup two years ago but they have stuck to their guns.
“Two years ago we lost nine in a row. Personally I take a helluva lot of pride. Not many coaches bounce back from that. Other coaches at other franchises got binned.
“For the franchise it is huge. We perhaps haven't had the riches other franchises have had. We have set ourselves high ambitions. What a story it would be if we go out and win it next week?”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Cricket
Sport
Cricket