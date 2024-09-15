Baby Elephants stumble against Boland in U21 Shield
EP's Elephants stumbled to a 56-33 defeat against the Boland Cavaliers in a high-scoring SA Rugby Under-21 Shield rugby clash in Wellington on Saturday.
After beating the SWD Eagles 47-20 in their opening match in Plettenberg Bay last week, EP came up short against a fired-up home side at the Boland Stadium...
