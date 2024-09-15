Rugby

Baby Elephants stumble against Boland in U21 Shield

Premium
15 September 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP's Elephants stumbled to a 56-33 defeat against the Boland Cavaliers in a high-scoring SA Rugby Under-21 Shield rugby clash in Wellington on Saturday.

After beating the SWD Eagles 47-20 in their opening match in Plettenberg Bay last week, EP came up short against a fired-up home side at the Boland Stadium...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep61 | Citroen DS3, HAVAL H6 GT, Renault Clio IV, Hyundai Tucson
Innovate Africa Show: In conversation with Paystack founder Shola Akinlade

Most Read