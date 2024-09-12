Kariega’s rugby titans go toe-to-toe for derby bragging rights
Gardens and Progress set for Top 12 showdown
Rugby-loving Kariega will come to a standstill on Saturday when arch-rivals Gardens and Progress go toe-to-toe in arguably the biggest clash on SA's club rugby calendar.
All roads will lead to the Derrick Ferreira Stadium, known as the “Die Hok”, for what promises to be an all-action Score Energy Drink EPRU Grand Challenge Top 12 showdown...
