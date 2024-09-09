Siya Kolisi confirms exit from French club Racing to rejoin Sharks

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed he has ended his association with French club Racing 92 to rejoin the Sharks in Durban, ending months of speculation over his future at club level.

He said he had negotiated an exit after a single season in the French Top 14, having struggled with injury and his form.

“We reached an agreement with the club. I am grateful for the way they handled the situation,” he told French daily L’Equipe on Sunday.

“When I arrived in Paris, I didn’t know what the future of my international career was but when I started playing for the national team again [in June], I realised my body has no rest.