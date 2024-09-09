Highbury set to clinch first league win against Orbit
Highbury FC shot-stopper Malcolm Jacobs is confident his side will taste their first Motsepe Foundation Championship victory this weekend against Orbit College.
The fixture will take place on Saturday at the Madibaz Stadium (3pm)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.