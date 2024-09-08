Rugby

Baby Elephants made winning start to Shield campaign

08 September 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

EP's Elephants kicked off their SA Rugby Under-21 Shield campaign on a winning note when they beat the SWD Eagles 47-20 in Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.

After being narrowly beaten beaten by the Pumas in the 2023 final, EP have set their sights on lifting the trophy this season...

