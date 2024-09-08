Baby Elephants made winning start to Shield campaign
EP's Elephants kicked off their SA Rugby Under-21 Shield campaign on a winning note when they beat the SWD Eagles 47-20 in Plettenberg Bay on Saturday.
After being narrowly beaten beaten by the Pumas in the 2023 final, EP have set their sights on lifting the trophy this season...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.