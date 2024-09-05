Beauden Barrett benched as All Blacks make four changes for Boks

New Zealand have dropped fullback Beauden Barrett and scrumhalf TJ Perenara to the bench in four changes to their starting line-up to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday as Ethan Blackadder and Caleb Clarke miss out through injury.

Coach Scott Robertson moved the experienced Barrett and Perenara to the roles of “finishers” after the All Blacks let a 10-point lead slip in the final 12 minutes of Saturday's 31-27 defeat by the Springboks in Johannesburg.

“It was a tough conversation, but both are great team men, they have been around a long time,” Robertson said. “The All Black jersey is important to all of us. If they have to come on and finish the job they will.

“They want to start and be out there for the majority of the match but they understand [why the decision has been made]. It is two great names to have come on and finish the job for us.”

Flanker Blackadder (hamstring) and winger Clarke (back), who scored two tries in Johannesburg, miss out after strong displays in the first Test.