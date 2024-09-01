Quins win Top 12 heavyweight battle at Adcock
Kruisfontein romp to success over struggling Despatch Oostelikes in Humansdorp
Billed as a clash between two of EP’s heavyweight club rugby teams, Saturday’s showdown between Harlequins and Progress lived up to prematch hype.
After a ding-dong battle Harlequins emerged narrow 31-27 winners over their arch-rivals at the Adcock Stadium...
