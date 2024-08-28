Bok backrower Dixon has tracked PSDT’s moves

Ben-Jason Dixon will have huge boots to fill when the Springboks go toe-to-toe with the All Blacks in their Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has had to move to lock to fill a position vacated Eben Etzebeth, isn’t just a double Rugby World Cup-winner but a player who has come to represent the pulse and energy of a team in relentless pursuit of improvement.

More than that, it can be argued Du Toit has set the standard for blindside flankers across the globe. His performance in the World Cup final — the last time the Springboks met the All Blacks — was simply mesmerising. Du Toit was in perpetual motion as he went on a crusade to make life as difficult as possible for the opposition.

“I watched that game over, a couple of times, specifically what Pieter-Steph did,” admitted Dixon, who will wear the No 7 jersey, with Etzebeth earmarked to slot in at lock when he emerges from the substitutes bench, allowing Du Toit to revert to his regular position. “My game is not exactly the same as his,” Dixon said.