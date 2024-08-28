EP U21 given mandate to win Shield, says Malgas
EP’s ambitious Under 21 rugby team has been given a mandate to go all the way and lift the SA Shield trophy in 2024, EP’s acting president George Malgas says.
There was heartache for EP in the 2023 Shield final when the Pumas staged a stirring second-half fightback to pip EP 39-32 in a thrilling showdown in Middelburg...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.