Rugby

Progress U21 side are special bunch, says Basson

Young team win EPRU Andre Rademan trophy for third time

Premium
27 August 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

Progress president Kosie Basson hailed his under-21 team as a special bunch of players after they rewrote the record books by winning the EPRU Andre Rademan trophy for a third consecutive season.

Though the odds were stacked against them and they had to play many of their matches away from home during the three years, Progress managed to emerge triumphant...

