Bok women on track for Barbarians, says Jacobs
Women to play in curtain-raiser to Springboks-All Blacks Rugby Championship fixture in Cape Town
Springbok Women's 15s lock and sevens star Catharina Jacobs says preparations are on track for their fixture against the Barbarians Women on September 7.
The match will be played as a curtain-raiser to the Rugby Championship fixture between the Springboks and the All Blacks in Cape Town. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.